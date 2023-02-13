Marriage License and Passport Day lasts all week

The Marriage License and Passport Day will instead last all week in Marion County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s Marriage License and Passport Day, every single day this week in Marion County.

You can apply for a new passport, retake your passport photo, or get your marriage license and have the ceremony at the Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s office in Ocala.

The event is being held all week until 7 p.m. on Friday at the county’s Annex Building at 19 North Pine Avenue.

TRENDING: Drunk driver from Gainesville crashes through Suwannee County business

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Students made artwork out of recycled materials for an art exhibit on climate change at the Oak...
Climate change art exhibit at the Oak Hammock Retirement Community
Climate change art exhibit at the Oak Hammock Retirement Community
Marriage License and Passport Day lasts all week
Gainesville mayor outlines next steps of negotiating DEI director’s salary, which could nearly double