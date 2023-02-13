Marriage License and Passport Day lasts all week

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s Marriage License and Passport Day, every single day this week in Marion County.

You can apply for a new passport, retake your passport photo, or get your marriage license and have the ceremony at the Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s office in Ocala.

The event is being held all week until 7 p.m. on Friday at the county’s Annex Building at 19 North Pine Avenue.

TRENDING: Drunk driver from Gainesville crashes through Suwannee County business

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.