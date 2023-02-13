Motorcyclist killed in crash on Main Street in Gainesville, traffic blocked

Gainesville Police Department closes traffic in both directions on Main Street to investigate...
Gainesville Police Department closes traffic in both directions on Main Street to investigate the deadly wreck(GPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was blocked on North Main Street in Gainesville on Monday afternoon as officers investigated a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Gainesville Police Department officers say the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near 31st Avenue. A motorcycle collided with the passenger side of a vehicle.

The rider died at the scene of the crash. The people inside the vehicle were not seriously hurt.

Traffic homicide investigators asked people to avoid the scene as they investigated the incident. Traffic was blocked in both directions.

