OPD searches for missing Ocala mother, 9-month-old baby

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 9-month-old baby and her mother after they disappeared last month.

Officers say Sabrena Wakeley, 24, and her child, Miley Wakelely were last seen on Jan. 5, at the Candlewood Suites on West Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. They may be in South Carolina or New York.

Officers say the Flordia Department of Children and Families has a court order to take custody of Miley.

TRENDING: Ocala man arrested after fatally shooting another man while asleep on the couch in Dunnellon

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.