OPD searches for missing Ocala mother, 9-month-old baby

Sabrena Wakeley, 24, and her child, Miley Wakelely reported missing
Sabrena Wakeley, 24, and her child, Miley Wakelely reported missing(OPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 9-month-old baby and her mother after they disappeared last month.

Officers say Sabrena Wakeley, 24, and her child, Miley Wakelely were last seen on Jan. 5, at the Candlewood Suites on West Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. They may be in South Carolina or New York.

Officers say the Flordia Department of Children and Families has a court order to take custody of Miley.

