Russell Report: Can the Gator Men’s Basketball team bounce back after losing three straight games?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Men’s Basketball team surely faces an uphill climb now to make the NCAA Tournament as its losing streak hits three after being bombed by the three against Vanderbilt over the weekend. The thing that has been most consistent about this team this year has been its defense, but it didn’t show up against the Commodores who rained down three balls from all areas of the O’Connell Center, with many of those looks being wide open ones. For those who like to see wide open up and down basketball, you saw it last Saturday. They scored 80 and lost. Games in the 60′s and 70′s may be less sexy to watch, but it seems to give this Gator team a better chance to win. Coach Todd Golden said after the game he wasn’t upset at missing free throws or going 2 of 20 from the arc; he was upset that quote “we were really bad at executing things that are important to our team and program and a huge part of that was an inability to defend the three-point line”. Add to that, Vanderbilt might be playing its best basketball of the season. This was a tough loss.

Gator Baseball starts its season this week with a lot of expectation as they are ranked in the top ten in every major preseason poll. This team has a chance to be really good. The starting pitching will be anchored by Brandon Sproat and transfer Hunter Waldrep and a slew of young arms that struggled at times last year return with that league experience now under their belts. The lineup with preseason All-American Wyatt Langford anchoring it could be really good as well with a lot of other veterans returning. Even though Florida recovered after a poor start to host a regional, it was a disappointing season and the program standard is to play for trips to Omaha. But the SEC will be tough again, with seven league teams ranked in the top ten of one major poll. Look for an interview with coach Kevin O’Sullivan here later this week to talk about the season.

Think big time athletics doesn’t make money? The SEC recently announced that $721M of revenue was being split among the league’s 14 schools. That’s about $50M to each league school and that doesn’t include another eight million supplied by grants from the NCAA and others. Most of that comes from those gigantic TV contracts. And somehow in all of this, Florida lost money. According to its annual yearend report to the NCAA, Florida lost nearly $6M but it also shows a financial turnaround from a loss (due mainly to Covid) of $36M the year before. But it must be galling to have to pay nearly $15M in severance pay to Dan Mullen and his coaching staff and even more money to the fired soccer and women’s basketball coaches whose hires were disastrous. Those hires are on Athletic Director Scott Stricklin, as are the hires of Billy Napier and Todd Golden. The success or lack thereof of those hires might ultimately determine the fate of the athletic director but certainly more time is needed, isn’t it?

Finally, the Super Bowl is history and so is another college and pro season. But you can still watch the USFL and the XFL, and spring football is less than a month from starting. But until then, enjoy some of the other sports on campus. Some of those teams are really good and they all deserve fan support. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

