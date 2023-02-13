Vegans joined forces to educate people on the benefits of plant-based diet at ‘Veg Fest’

Besides the endless options of vegan cuisines, keynote speakers are sharing their personal journeys and the benefits of becoming a vegan.
By Alexus Goings
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of people came out to Depot park for the annual “Veg fest”. The event is meant to educate the public on the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle.

For a lot of health reasons people are going into the vegan lifestyle,” said Jasmine Thomas, owner of Impact Island Cafe. “For me, I really prefer to do only vegan food because I really enjoy doing it. You know there’s a lot of artwork into it especially when you do it with that Caribbean flavor and spices.”

Besides the endless options of vegan cuisines, keynote speakers are sharing their personal journeys and the benefits of becoming a vegan.

“I became an adult and also I was able to realize that my food choices weren’t the healthiest for me and I started to make the switch,” said professional wrestler Austin Aires. “Now going on 23 years I went plant based and it’s just been a journey of continuing to learn and peel back layers to understand.”

Plant-based speaker Chuck Carroll said he weighed more than 400 pounds before becoming vegan.

“You can eat so much and it’s so low in calories and high in nutrients,” said Carroll. “It’s incredible how many people are rallying around this community and doing all kinds of things lower their blood pressure, reversing heart disease even, and lose just an enormous amount of weight, it’s just fantastic.”

There here will be another “Veg fest” at the Ocala downtown market on March 12th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Vegans joined forces to educate people on the benefits of plant-based diet at ‘Veg Fest’
It's the 22nd anniversary of the death of Gainesville Police officer Scott Baird.
Family and friends held candlelight ceremony to remember 22-year anniversary of the death of a GPD officer
2 men were in an ATV crash in Marion County, leaving 1 man dead.
Marion County man dead after crashing ATV into a tree in Ocala
22 year anniversary of the death of a GPD officer