WATCH: Puppy survives jump from moving car into traffic

It survived the jump from the moving car onto one of the nation's busiest highways in California. (KCAL, KCBS, RYAN CRAMER, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Video from a California family’s car recorded their 6-month-old dog jump out of a window onto one of the nation’s busiest highways.

At home Sunday, it was girls night with the newest member of the Cramer Squad, rescue pup Sophie.

You would never know the small dog had quite the big adventure last month on the busy U.S. 101 Highway.

“I’ll be honest, I think someone farted in the car. I don’t know if it was the dog or someone, but we rolled down the window,” said Ryan Cramer, the dog’s owner. “She was just poking her head out the window smelling like every other dog.”

Cramer says Sophie was in the front seat of his Tesla.

“She literally just like fired out of the car,” he said.

The entire incident was captured on Cramer’s Tesla camera. It shows the puppy leap out of the window, straight onto coming traffic near the Topanga exit in Woodland Hills, narrowly missing a huge semi-truck.

“I see her on the side,” Cramer said. “Fortunately, a gentleman behind had stopped also and put on his blinkers and kind of slowed down traffic and then was helping Sophie by the time I got over there.”

Cramer took her to the vet to get checked out and showed them his video. He says Sophie had a fractured hip but other than that got a clean bill of health.

“She has no internal bleeding, she has no broken ribs,” he said.

Eight weeks later, Sophie is thriving. Cramer says initially, his family was fostering to help with overcrowding in the shelters.

But after its wild adventure, he says Sophie was already home, and he ended up granting his daughter’s biggest wish.

“I have been begging for a puppy, like that was my dream come true,” his daughter said.

Cramer says he still can’t believe Sophie made it out alive.

He says he wants to warn other dog owners to make sure pets are safely secured in the car, because you never know what could happen.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

