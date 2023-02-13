Williston man hits woman with cinder block after trying to scam her

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was hospitalized after she met up with a man she started talking to online and he hit her with a cinder block while trying to rob her at knifepoint.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies say in January, the victim met with Travis Dallas, 48, of Williston, after first being introduced to him through an online chat. They say Dallas was trying to scam the woman.

When they met in person, Dallas refused to let her leave. He battered her and threatened her with a knife. In an effort to get more money from her, Dallas hit her with a cinder block.

The woman was hospitalized and needed surgery.

Dallas was located and arrested for three separate warrants obtained during this investigation on Feb. 10. He was charged with felony battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and felony battery-repeat offender.

