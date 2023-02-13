Williston man hits woman with cinder block after trying to scam her

Levy County Jail booking photo for Travis Dallas, 48.
Levy County Jail booking photo for Travis Dallas, 48.(LCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was hospitalized after she met up with a man she started talking to online and he hit her with a cinder block while trying to rob her at knifepoint.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies say in January, the victim met with Travis Dallas, 48, of Williston, after first being introduced to him through an online chat. They say Dallas was trying to scam the woman.

When they met in person, Dallas refused to let her leave. He battered her and threatened her with a knife. In an effort to get more money from her, Dallas hit her with a cinder block.

The woman was hospitalized and needed surgery.

TRENDING: ‘If you want to go home, you need to leave’: Gilchrist County man fires shotgun, threatens deputies

Dallas was located and arrested for three separate warrants obtained during this investigation on Feb. 10. He was charged with felony battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and felony battery-repeat offender.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Drunk driver from Gainesville crashes through Suwannee County business
OPD searches for missing Ocala mother, 9-month-old baby
Russell Report: Can the Gator Men’s Basketball team bounce back after losing three straight...
Russell Report: Can the Gator Men’s Basketball team bounce back after losing three straight games?
Russell Report: Can the Gator Men’s Basketball team bounce back after losing three straight games?