2 men found blocking an intersection arrested for meth possession

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 men in Levy County got in trouble for sleeping on the job, which was committing a crime.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 53-year-old Michael Maynard of Old Town and 66-year-old paul walls of Morriston.

Deputies spotted their vehicle carrying a trailer with 2 jet skis blocking the intersection of Court Street and Masonic Street in Bronson.

After waking the men, they discovered the jet skis were stolen and also found they had meth in their possession.

