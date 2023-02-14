2 men found blocking an intersection arrested for meth possession

2 men found asleep in a vehicle in an intersection, were arrested for meth possession and theft of 2 jetskis.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 men in Levy County got in trouble for sleeping on the job, which was committing a crime.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 53-year-old Michael Maynard of Old Town and 66-year-old paul walls of Morriston.

Deputies spotted their vehicle carrying a trailer with 2 jet skis blocking the intersection of Court Street and Masonic Street in Bronson.

After waking the men, they discovered the jet skis were stolen and also found they had meth in their possession.

