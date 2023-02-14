24th annual Bear-A-Thon fundraiser open for donations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fundraiser to help North Central Florida children battling cancer begins Wednesday morning. TV20 is partnering with K-Country and Wind-FM for the 24th annual Bear-A-Thon.

The fundraiser kicks off at 6 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Stuffed toy ducks and bears are for sale for children undergoing cancer treatment at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital.

The stuffed toy comes with a chemo port which allows medical staff to show children how to keep ports clean and what to expect during treatment. The cost of a stuffed animal is $40.

To donate online click here. To donate over the phone call (352) 622-5600. To donate in person go to 1901 E. Fort King Street, Ocala FL 34471.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.