Alachua County requesting Amtrack to restore rail service

Alachua County Commissioners are looking to restore Amtrack services.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When it comes to passenger rail service, North Central Florida has been on the wrong side of the tracks for far too long.

So Alachua County Commissioners are asking Amtrak to restore rail service.

A letter signed by board chair Anna Prizzia on behalf of the county and the City of Gainesville is asking for service to be restored.

Published histories show the last passenger service in Gainesville ended in 1971 and the last Amtrak line that went through Alachua County to Ocala ended in 2004.

