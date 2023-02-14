City of Alachua to receive more than $1.8M after a company never turned in its site plan

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Harvest DCP of Florida LLC, a cannabis dispensary, purchased building “C” on the Phoenix property off Hwy 441, in the City of Alachua.

They eventually sold the building but were still the primary tenants and wanted to make renovations exceeding 75% of what the building was worth, according to city workers.

City of Alachua officials wanted a site plan, so they agreed to a developer agreement with Harvest DCP.

“Under that, the site plan was to be submitted and work completed by June 1st, 2022,” said city attorney Marian Rush.

But no site plan was given.

After going back and forth for several months trying to resolve the issue, city officials demanded a bond amount of $1,851,740.40 or they would take Harvest DCP to court.

“When got to the point when we did not get responses that we went ahead and directed a complaint sent it to them and said we’re filing this complaint,” said Rush.

City leaders signed a contract agreeing to that amount. Once harvest attorneys sign too, the city should receive a check within 15 days.

Then, the city manager will decide how the commission will spend that money.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.