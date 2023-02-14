City of Ocala offers five paid internships to high school upper classmen

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is offering five paid internships at the city’s water resource office.

High school juniors and seniors must be interested in utilities and local government and open to work 28 hours a week.

Of the five internships, two will work in engineering, two in water resources, and the final in water conservation and outreach.

Applications are due on March 31.

