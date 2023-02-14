Columbia County deputies search for handcuffed man on the run

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter on Tuesday afternoon to catch a man who escaped custody from the probation and parole office.

Deputies say they began searching in the area of West U.S. Highway 90 and Hackney Terrace for Brian Stalnaker. He was handcuffed and ready to be taken to jail when he ran from authorities.

K9 units searched the area trying to track Stalnaker. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Stalnaker was wanted for violation of probation for original charges of felony battery.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.