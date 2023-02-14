Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward to give State of the City address at Cade Museum

At the address, Ward will highlight the city’s progress toward its strategic goals and vision for an equitable and inclusive city.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward will give the 2023 State of the City address on Tuesday.

Ward will highlight the city’s progress toward its strategic goals and vision for an equitable and inclusive city.

Student government representatives from area public schools are invited and have an opportunity to meet with the mayor following the address.

TRENDING: North Central Florida counties to receive millions from state to improve flooding plans

The speech runs from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention.

There will also be a protest for lower GRU rates happening at this event.

