Levy County officials announce sentencing for two men accused of sex crimes

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are sentenced to spend years in state prison after pleading guilty to having sexual contact with minors.

On Monday, Imanuel Marrero, 28, was sentenced to seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a person older than 12 but younger than 16.

Marrero was initially arrested on Nov. 8, 2022, on the charge of capital sexual battery, however, that charge was dropped after he pleaded guilty to lewd and lascivious molestation. Deputies say a complaint was filed against Marrero after a girl told her parent that he had touched her, exposed himself to her, and had sex with her.

RELATED: Man arrested for capital sex battery on 12-year-old in Levy County

Antonio R. Ramos was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty on Feb. 9 to having unlawful sexual activity with a minor. He was arrested on June 3, 2022.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.