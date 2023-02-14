“Love imperfectly”: Gainesville seniors share their secrets to love at Valentine’s Day senior prom

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate love, and seniors in North Central Florida are doing just that at the Touching Hearts At Home Valentine’s Day Senior Prom.

For Carol and Gary Cook, moving to the music is how their love story started.

“We met dancing at the Stop Children’s Cancer event at the O’Connell Center. She was on the dance floor, I asked her to dance and she said yes,” said Gary Cook.

20 years of marriage later, and the rest is history.

The Cook’s were the first ones on the dance floor at the Valentine’s Day prom, and they didn’t miss a beat.

Hundreds of seniors, including Marie Gier, joined them in enjoying the live music.

“Life is good and life being good is love,” she said.

Gier celebrated more than just Valentine’s Day today. “I’m celebrating my 95th birthday,” she said. “I would love to be here forever and ever with my friends forever and ever but at least I’m with them today.”

Of course, no prom would be complete without a king and a queen.

That honor went to none other than Carol and Gary Cook.

“There’s a card that we have that I keep on the wall and it says ‘love imperfectly,’” said Carol.

Perhaps, it’s not the crown clinching moments but the imperfections of life that keep the Cook’s love alive.

