Man dies in motorcycle crash after witnesses tried to help save him

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “One day you’re here,” said Anthony Santiago, “next day you’re gone.”

Santiago says he was emotional after witnessing a man die in a motorcycle crash on N Main Street in Gainesville.

“You can never take life for granted,” said Santiago. “Absolutely not. After that I just called my mom and told her that I love her and what had happened...Have to be more cautious out there cause you never know when it’s your time.”

Police say the victim was heading north on Main Street when he collided with the passenger side of a car turning left onto 31st Avenue.

“His injuries were pretty traumatic,” said Gainesville Police Department’s public information officer, David Chudzik. “It was a matter of life and death within seconds and they really did their best to try to save this man’s life.”

Many of the people trying to save the man were bystanders who rushed to help after they heard the crash.

“They came together to try to help him,” said Santiago. “It was pretty awesome.”

“There was a great response from the community that went out there and tried to help,” said Chudzik. “It obviously is an area that has a lot of visibility, highly trafficked area, so there were people out on the scene within seconds of this accident happening, and really tried to help in saving this motorcyclist’s life.”

The owner of a repair shop nearby said he actually went out to help when he heard the crash and gave the motorcycle rider CPR.

Unfortunately they were unable to save him, and he says he died in his arms while he was praying for him.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped and spoke to them about the accident and was shaken up but un-injured.

Police have not yet said whether charges will be filed.

