NHRA stars John and Brittany Force prep for Gatornationals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In less than a month, the top drag racing professionals in the world will be at Gainesville Raceway for Gatornationals. Two of the NHRA’s biggest names are already preparing for the event.

Funny Car superstar John Force and defending top fuel champion Brittany Force spent five days at Gainesville Raceway last week testing and tuning their cars. The NHRA season typically begins in California, but this year, Gatornationals is first on the calendar.

John has won 16 season titles, And daughter Brittany has a crown to defend herself. So you bet this family will do whatever it takes to gain an edge in the hyper-competitive world of drag racing.

“In three more years, I’ll have been out here 50 years,” said John. “Probably longer if you count my early days when I was still learning how to drive--and I’m still learning, don’t get me wrong. We’re ready to race, and going for that championship.”

Brittany describes the thrill of handling a vehicle capable of reaching speeds of over 300 miles an hour.

“Your heart is through the roof, you can barely take a deep breath and you’ve gone through every single scenario, said Brittany. “And the second that engine starts, it’s all out the window. It’s just that prue silence and now it’s time to focus when you fire that car up and the engine starts, everything kind of calms down and it’s get game ready because we want to win this thing.”

Gatornationals is set for March 10-12 at Gainesville Raceway.

