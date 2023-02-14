North Central Florida counties to receive millions from state to improve flooding plans

Nearly $3 million will go towards improving flooding and sea level rise plans in North Central Florida counties.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida counties are on the list to get a share of millions of dollars to improve flooding and sea level rise plans.

The cities of Gainesville, Hampton, and Starke are receiving funding for their own plan updates along with the county evaluating vulnerability assessment plans.

Nearly $29 million is being distributed throughout the state, with almost $3 million coming straight to our area.

This effort is a part of the state’s Resiliency Florida Program, which was passed in 2021.

