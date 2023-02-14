North Central Florida counties to receive millions from state to improve flooding plans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida counties are on the list to get a share of millions of dollars to improve flooding and sea level rise plans.

The cities of Gainesville, Hampton, and Starke are receiving funding for their own plan updates along with the county evaluating vulnerability assessment plans.

TRENDING: City of Alachua to receive more than $1.8M after a company never turned in its site plan

Nearly $29 million is being distributed throughout the state, with almost $3 million coming straight to our area.

This effort is a part of the state’s Resiliency Florida Program, which was passed in 2021.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.