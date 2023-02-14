North Central Florida Treasures: An Antique Egg Coddler

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins displays and demonstrates a unique culinary tool used to cook eggs, an Egg Coddler.

The earliest known use of a coddler was 1790, the way in which you stick the eggs in a container filled with water with a lid to cover and the heating source underneath the container to cook in front of you at the dinner table. Usually made out of sterling or copper this tool is an easy install and in a retail setting would be worth $250 - $300.

