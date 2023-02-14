North Central Florida Treasures: An Antique Egg Coddler

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us a culinary antique used in a way to cook eggs.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins displays and demonstrates a unique culinary tool used to cook eggs, an Egg Coddler.

The earliest known use of a coddler was 1790, the way in which you stick the eggs in a container filled with water with a lid to cover and the heating source underneath the container to cook in front of you at the dinner table. Usually made out of sterling or copper this tool is an easy install and in a retail setting would be worth $250 - $300.

