Recent proposal expected to make changing the Florida constitution difficult

The measure would require support from two-thirds of voters to pass constitutional amendments.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposal making it harder to change the Florida constitution passed its first panel in the state house.

The legislation elections and open government subcommittee would ask voters in 2024 to increase the percentage of votes needed to pass future constitutional amendments.

Currently, they pass with 60 percent of the vote.

(state rep. Rick roth, r- west palm beach)

“The problem with constitutional amendments is that they’re very hard to repeal once they get in. So, i think a higher bar is the right standard.”

Opponents say the bill is the latest attempt to make it more difficult to pass already expensive and time-consuming ballot initiatives.

(state rep. Rita harris, d- orlando)

“we are here to do the people’s work, and i want to make sure that we are listening to the people. I don’t think this is going to make it easier for them to have a voice.”

if passed by the legislature, the proposal would require approval from voters in 20-24... Because it would change the constitution.

