Rennia Aviation at Gainesville airport acquire another charter company to extend number of jets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A charter jet company based at Gainesville Regional Airport announced they have expanded.

Officials with Rennia Aviation announced they have acquired another charter company, Dumont Jets, on Monday.

Rennia now owns a stable of 34 jets.

TRENDING: Alachua County requesting Amtrack to restore rail service

Dumont Jets is based in Delaware.

Also offering management and maintenance services, the company was launched in 2015 and now employs 200 people.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.