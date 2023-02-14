Rennia Aviation at Gainesville airport acquire another charter company to extend number of jets

Officials with Rennia Aviation announced they have acquired Dumont Jets on Monday.
Officials with Rennia Aviation announced they have acquired Dumont Jets on Monday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:09 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A charter jet company based at Gainesville Regional Airport announced they have expanded.

Officials with Rennia Aviation announced they have acquired another charter company, Dumont Jets, on Monday.

Rennia now owns a stable of 34 jets.

TRENDING: Alachua County requesting Amtrack to restore rail service

Dumont Jets is based in Delaware.

Also offering management and maintenance services, the company was launched in 2015 and now employs 200 people.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

North Central Florida counties to receive millions from state to improve flooding plans
North Central Florida counties to receive millions from state to improve flooding plans
Nearly $3 million will go towards improving flooding and sea level rise plans in North Central...
North Central Florida counties to receive millions from state to improve flooding plans
Alachua County Commissioners are looking to restore Amtrack services.
Alachua County requesting Amtrack to restore rail service
2 men found asleep in a vehicle in an intersection, were arrested for meth possession and theft...
2 men found blocking an intersection arrested for meth possession