Semi-truck hauling lumber flips in Levy County on U.S. 27

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida emergency crews responded to an overturned semi-truck trailer hauling lumber in Levy County on Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a semi-truck flipped on U.S. 27 Alternate around 11:20 a.m. near Northeast 136th Avenue. They say the driver veered across the median and onto the southern shoulder of the roadway.

The driver was taken to UF Health Shands in Gainesville. He suffered minor injuries.

The roadway remained open.

Lumber truck flips on U.S. 27 Alt (FHP)

