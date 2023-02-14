Semi-truck hauling lumber flips in Levy County on U.S. 27

Lumber truck flips on U.S. 27 Alt
Lumber truck flips on U.S. 27 Alt(FHP)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida emergency crews responded to an overturned semi-truck trailer hauling lumber in Levy County on Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a semi-truck flipped on U.S. 27 Alternate around 11:20 a.m. near Northeast 136th Avenue. They say the driver veered across the median and onto the southern shoulder of the roadway.

The driver was taken to UF Health Shands in Gainesville. He suffered minor injuries.

The roadway remained open.

TRENDING: Church deacon sentenced to 22 years in prison for filming underage boys using restroom

