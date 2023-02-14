Student dies after accidental shooting in school parking lot, Texas police say

Out of respect for everyone involved, the police department is asking the public for prayers and not questions until all the facts have been gathered.(Source: Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) – A student in Texas died Monday after a firearm was accidentally discharged in the high school’s parking lot.

A spokesperson for the Dalhart Independent School District said a child not enrolled at the district went to Dalhart High School to pick up three students for lunch.

That’s when a gun inside the car went off.

Officers with the Dalhart Police Department said the accidental shooting was an isolated incident and there was no other threat to the school.

“Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is paramount to the District,” Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a statement. “We are grateful for the quick response and assistance from law enforcement.”

No other information about the shooting was disclosed.

Out of respect for everyone involved, the police department is asking the public for prayers and not questions until all the facts have been gathered.

“We want to stress the need for prayers at this trying time. Hug your loved ones!” the police department said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

