Tech Tuesday: Bhild

This week's Tech Tuesday introduces us to an app that could help you find a handyman.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovative, and today I am joined by Nick Indelicati with Bhild. Nick, thanks so much for being here today.

Thank you, Melanie, for having me.

So what is Bhild? Bhild is a construction company, but we use an app to facilitate the entire process between a subcontractor and a client. The premise of it, a project manager comes out, they diagnose whatever that you may need for your home and so forth. And then we manage the entire project through a very seamless platform such as an app. What makes us different from say even a lead gen or even a construction company, for that matter, is that we have a very seamless and efficient approach on how we get started with the project. So a project manager comes out, they look at exactly what needs to be done, and then we portray that over all to our app. And that’s where our subcontractors can review all the details, see exactly what needs to be done, and then from there, we schedule the work. And what encouraged you to start a company called Bhild?

There was a need for individuals that provided great services but didn’t want to deal with the hassle of dealing with the client and so forth. So that’s where we come in. We act as the project managers, we address the entire scope from measuring everything and understanding the client’s needs, and then we then portray that over to the subcontractor that does amazing work. They don’t have to worry about dealing with the client or anything like that. They do their jobs, their labor, and that’s it. And what services does the app provide to users?

We provide handyman work. As you can see here, we’re doing a paver driveway, air conditioning, just a range of services. Pretty much anything under the scope of what a home needs, we can do it. And why build an app here in Gainesville? The resources available. UF is great. We’re with UF Innovate and they give us resources, contacts, interns, everything to really get this company going. It’s just a great community to start a construction company or even a business for that matter. And how can people learn more about Bhild? Very easy. Either call our office, or from there you can also go on our website, Bhild.com. And from there, you can just schedule an appointment and all the information you may need.

Well, Nick, thanks much for joining us today. Thanks for having me, Melanie. And that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next week.

RELATED: Tech Tuesday: San Felasco Tech City

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Tech Tuesday: Bhild
Levy County Jail booking photos for Imanuel A. Marrero (left) and Antonio R. Ramos (right)
Levy County officials announce sentencing for two men accused of sex crimes
Lumber truck flips on U.S. 27 Alt
Semi-truck hauling lumber flips in Levy County on U.S. 27
Jeff Siegmeister
State seeks to recoup $345K from ex-prosecutor from NCFL who pleaded guilty to corruption charges