Tech Tuesday: Bhild

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovative, and today I am joined by Nick Indelicati with Bhild. Nick, thanks so much for being here today.

Thank you, Melanie, for having me.

So what is Bhild? Bhild is a construction company, but we use an app to facilitate the entire process between a subcontractor and a client. The premise of it, a project manager comes out, they diagnose whatever that you may need for your home and so forth. And then we manage the entire project through a very seamless platform such as an app. What makes us different from say even a lead gen or even a construction company, for that matter, is that we have a very seamless and efficient approach on how we get started with the project. So a project manager comes out, they look at exactly what needs to be done, and then we portray that over all to our app. And that’s where our subcontractors can review all the details, see exactly what needs to be done, and then from there, we schedule the work. And what encouraged you to start a company called Bhild?

There was a need for individuals that provided great services but didn’t want to deal with the hassle of dealing with the client and so forth. So that’s where we come in. We act as the project managers, we address the entire scope from measuring everything and understanding the client’s needs, and then we then portray that over to the subcontractor that does amazing work. They don’t have to worry about dealing with the client or anything like that. They do their jobs, their labor, and that’s it. And what services does the app provide to users?

We provide handyman work. As you can see here, we’re doing a paver driveway, air conditioning, just a range of services. Pretty much anything under the scope of what a home needs, we can do it. And why build an app here in Gainesville? The resources available. UF is great. We’re with UF Innovate and they give us resources, contacts, interns, everything to really get this company going. It’s just a great community to start a construction company or even a business for that matter. And how can people learn more about Bhild? Very easy. Either call our office, or from there you can also go on our website, Bhild.com. And from there, you can just schedule an appointment and all the information you may need.

Well, Nick, thanks much for joining us today. Thanks for having me, Melanie. And that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next week.

RELATED: Tech Tuesday: San Felasco Tech City

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.