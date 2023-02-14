Woman stabs man, starts fire at Gainesville student housing complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested a woman accused of stabbing a man and setting a fire at an apartment complex in Southwest Gainesville on Tuesday.

GPD officers and Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded after 8 a.m. to reports of a stabbing and a fire at Hideaway Gainesville, which bills itself as a student housing complex on Williston Road.

Officers say they arrested a woman accused of stabbing a man with a piece of glass. The two do not know each other. The woman then lit some papers on fire in the complex’s breezeway.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

