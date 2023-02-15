Alachua man arrested after shooting at a tow truck driver

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials, a tow truck driver arrived at Winzoir Durr’s house Tuesday morning to repossess a car belonging to his daughter.

Durr, 73, lives on Northwest 270th Avenue in Alachua.

After speaking with the driver, Durr walked back into his house saying he was going to grab paperwork.

As the driver started to drive away Durr opened fire at the vehicle to prevent them from leaving.

Fearing for their life, the driver sped away.

Durr is charged with attempted homicide.

