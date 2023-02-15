“All for our kids”: 24th annual Bear-A-Thon raises money for children fighting cancer

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Stuffed animals tend to bring a sense of safety and security to children as they navigate life, but when a cancer diagnosis comes into the picture, everything changes.

That’s where Bear-A-Thon steps in.

“It’s all for our kids,” said Kathy with 93.7 K-Country.

Wind-FM and K-Country in partnership with TV 20 are raising money to donate stuffed animals to kids fighting cancer.

For $40 you can donate a stuffed bear or a duck to a child who’s going through treatment.

“The kids themselves are going through very scary times, so they get to have some comfort,” said Parker, Wind-FM. “The families get to see their son or daughter smile and know that the community is behind them supporting them 100 percent.”

All of the money raised through Bear-A-Thon goes to pediatric cancer research at UF Health Shands.

“I am a leukemia patient and I had a bone marrow transplant but when I first got diagnosed I got my own little duck,” said Kiana Johnston. “I know it helped me and I know what’s going on, I mean for a little kid they get excited over little teddy bears it’ll make them feel more comfortable.”

The “chemo duck” is not like any ordinary stuffed animal, it has a port in its chest.

“You can actually hook up a syringe to it,” said Johnston. “I think it’s wonderful for little kids because it’s a learning experience and while they’re having it done to them, they can actually be doing it to their own little bear.”

Hunter and Parker with Wind-FM as well as Mr. Bob and Kathy with K-Country said last year Bear-A-Thon raised $150,000.

This year, they’re hoping to raise $200,000.

