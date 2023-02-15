An Ocala couple celebrates Valentines Day married for 68 years

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Keith and Nancy Newnan have been married for 68 years.

They met through mutual friends back in Indiana when Keith came home from military duties and Nancy was a teacher.

“We were introduced by friends, and it was in the middle of this parking lot, and it was as dark as black as your camera,” said Keith.

About a year later, Nancy said they were married.

“Sixty-eight years last August and it will 69 years this August.”

The Newnan’s said their relationship isn’t all cherries, there were some challenges as well.

“We didn’t want to walk away during the hard times, and it made us stronger, and we have three children.”

All of their children are now retired and have given the Newnan’s three grandchildren. They said having children is one of the biggest joys of their marriage.

“We’ve been very close all the years and we still are. My daughter and her husband are in Mexico right now she’s called me twice today,” said Nancy.

When those tough times come around.

“When we started to argue one of us would back off and say I love you dear.”

Keith said they’ve lasted this long because they take their marriage seriously.

“There are three magic words I would tell the young people today and that is yes dear.”

In August, the Newnan’s will share a hug, a kiss and 69 years of love.

