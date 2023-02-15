Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies warn residents of driveway paving scam

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent case where s victim was charged more than $10,000 to pave a driveway.

“It’s common around this part of the state around this time of year,” shared BCSO Chief of Operations, Major George Konkel. “They call them gypsy pavers and basically it’s a term that’s used by not only law enforcement but also civilian contractors.”

The incident happened on Northwest County Road 229A. Deputies said this pink truck belongs to the Community Blacktop LLC, the business who they say, is scamming residents.

“They presented the victim with a too-good-to-be-true price on paving her driveway and they started the job,” shared Major Konkel. “They finished the job, and as soon as they finished the job, they presented her with a bill that was very high compared to what they initially proposed.”

Deputies said the victim was charged more than $10,000 after the work was complete. Residents are warning other elders, who may be targeted in these cases.

“The elderly will believe them,” shared resident Beverly Lee. “They’re gullible enough to fall for it and that’s just sad. They’re being taken advantage of and I hope they catch them really soon.”

BSCO deputies said this is the first case driveway fraud investigation this year. They have leads, but still urge those who have seen the vehicle or have been victims of this trick, to come forward.

