Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrests 13-year-old accused of making a school shooting threat

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Additional deputies were on the campus of Bradford Middle School and a student was arrested after concerns of a possible school shooting were posted online.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 13-year-old made a statement on Tuesday, within earshot of two other students, he was going to shoot up the school on Wednesday.

People posted concerns about the alleged threat online. Deputies tracked down the rumors and questioned the teenager.

They say he admitted to making the threatening statement but said it was supposed to be a joke. He was charged with threatening discharge of a destructive device which is a second-degree felony.

