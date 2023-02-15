Elderly woman in Interlachen shoots and kills an armed intruder in her home

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was shot and killed in Interlachen on Wednesday morning after Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he entered a woman’s home armed with a gun.

Deputies say a 67-year-old woman was woken up by her front door handle shaking at about 3 a.m. She thought it might be her husband returning from work, and she opened the door.

Reginald Best, 64, forced his way into the home. The homeowner asked him to leave several times which he refuse. He then raised his hands while holding a gun. Deputies say the woman was in fear for her life and fired her gun one time, killing Best.

Before the shooting, dispatch received several calls from Best and another woman on Silver Lake Drive. Best told dispatch operators he was hiding from his neighbors and “people in orange.” A woman called to say Best had jumped out of a window with a gun and run down the street.

TRENDING: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrests 13-year-old accused of making a school shooting threat

“It’s unfortunate that Best was struggling with some apparently profound issues and posed a deadly threat to the victim and her family,” said Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach. “She absolutely had the right to defend herself and I’m grateful that her decisive action stopped the threat, and eliminated the risk of further loss of life, making her entire neighborhood safer.”

