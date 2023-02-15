Family-owned gas station in Bell aims to serve community

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A family-owned gas station in Gilchrist County is open with a goal to serve the county.

R & J Fuel Stop is located off Highway 129 in Bell.

Their grand opening was last Friday, February 10.

They’ve held multiple fundraisers since, including a bake sale helping students for the 8th Grade Prom and also the First Community Valentine’s Auction and Bake Sale for disabled veterans.

“We wanted to do something that would give back to the community. We wanted to showcase different events we wanted to showcase our local craftsmen.”

The store wants to be a staple in Bell and supports different organizations throughout the county.

