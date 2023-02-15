Family-owned gas station in Bell aims to serve community

They’ve held multiple fundraisers since opening, including a bake sale helping students for the 8th Grade Prom and also the First Community Valentine’s Auction.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A family-owned gas station in Gilchrist County is open with a goal to serve the county.

R & J Fuel Stop is located off Highway 129 in Bell.

Their grand opening was last Friday, February 10.

They’ve held multiple fundraisers since, including a bake sale helping students for the 8th Grade Prom and also the First Community Valentine’s Auction and Bake Sale for disabled veterans.

“We wanted to do something that would give back to the community. We wanted to showcase different events we wanted to showcase our local craftsmen.”

Tyler Black, R & J Fuel Stop owner

The store wants to be a staple in Bell and supports different organizations throughout the county.

TRENDING STORY: City of Ocala offers five paid internships to high school upper classmen

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

North Central Florida community members honored by Florida Agriculture Hall of Fame
Family-owned gas station in Bell aims to serve community
Ohio fugitive found hiding in Ocala National Forest
North Central Florida community members honored by Florida Agriculture Hall of Fame
North Central Florida community members honored by Florida Agriculture Hall of Fame