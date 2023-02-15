frank2023 event in Gainesville kicks off with opening ceremonies

frank2023 kicks off on Wednesday and features several speakers and discussions.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:53 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Opening ceremonies for frank2023 are being held on Wednesday.

frank, a “gathering for people who change the world,” is hosted by the Center for Public Interest Communications at the University of Florida.

This event features several speakers and strives to have attendees see the “long view,” which explores past and present-day choices that have an impact on the future.

The event hopes to offer guests perspective, humility, and hope.

There is a welcome lunch that runs from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville.

The opening ceremony runs from 1 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at the Hippodrome.

