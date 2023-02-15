Gainesville city commission to hold meeting to discuss GRU debt

Gainesville city commissioners will hold a special meeting to discuss GRU debt and budget on...
Gainesville city commissioners will hold a special meeting to discuss GRU debt and budget on Wednesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:53 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners will hold a special meeting to discuss GRU debt on Wednesday.

At this meeting, commissioners will see an overview of GRU’s debt and reserves so they can approve the company’s proposed 2024 fiscal year budget.

There will be a series of meetings to present various pieces of information on the whole of GRU’s annual budget.

TRENDING: North Central Florida community members honored by Florida Agriculture Hall of Fame

These workshops allow the commission a chance to have a more in-depth view of the company’s budget and finances.

This meeting starts at 3 p.m. at the GRU Administration Building in Gainesville.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

frank2023 kicks off on Wednesday and features several speakers and discussions.
frank2023 event in Gainesville kicks off with opening ceremonies
Non-profit organization Farm Share is hosting a food distribution in Inglis on Wednesday.
Farm Share hosting food distribution in Inglis
Bradford County Sheriff's deputies warn residents of driveway paving scam
The funds will go towards American Heart Association research and medical training.
Gainesville’s annual Heart Ball raises thousands for American Heart Association research