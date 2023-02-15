Gainesville city commission to hold meeting to discuss GRU debt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners will hold a special meeting to discuss GRU debt on Wednesday.

At this meeting, commissioners will see an overview of GRU’s debt and reserves so they can approve the company’s proposed 2024 fiscal year budget.

There will be a series of meetings to present various pieces of information on the whole of GRU’s annual budget.

These workshops allow the commission a chance to have a more in-depth view of the company’s budget and finances.

This meeting starts at 3 p.m. at the GRU Administration Building in Gainesville.

