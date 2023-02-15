Gainesville police warn of road closures on 39th Avenue after motorcycle crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police issued a warning to drivers Wednesday evening after a serious crash involving several vehicles and a motorcycle closed off parts of Eastbound 39th Avenue, near Northwest 13th Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

GPD is investigating the crash, and it is currently unknown how many people were involved.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound 39th Ave. just west of NW 13th Street is closed for a serious accident involving several vehicles and a motorcycle. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/o7S3n2264y — gainesvillepd (@GainesvillePD) February 15, 2023

