Gainesville’s annual Heart Ball raises thousands for American Heart Association research

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s annual Heart Ball raised thousands of dollars in funds over the weekend.

More than $138 thousand was raised during the heart ball event on Saturday.

The funds will go towards American Heart Association research and medical training.

For every $1 raised in Alachua County, $6 additionally went toward research funding.

