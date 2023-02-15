Gainesville’s annual Heart Ball raises thousands for American Heart Association research
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s annual Heart Ball raised thousands of dollars in funds over the weekend.
More than $138 thousand was raised during the heart ball event on Saturday.
The funds will go towards American Heart Association research and medical training.
For every $1 raised in Alachua County, $6 additionally went toward research funding.
