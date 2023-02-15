H.S. girls basketball: Hawthorne claims 1A region title, P.K. Yonge advances in 3A bracket

Hornets knock out Newberry in Class 1A; Trenton & GHS also eliminated
P.K. Yonge School, Tuesday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WCJB) -Out of the five North Central Florida girls basketball teams that were still alive entering Tuesday’s regional playoff action, two are left standing--and one of those booked a trip to Lakeland for the state semifinals.

In Class 1A, Hawthorne rolled past Newberry for the second straight matchup, 80-55 to clinch a region title and a state semifinal berth. Hornet sophomore De’Mya Adams was sensational, scoring 41 points. Hawthorne improves to 13-5, while Newberry’s season ends at 22-6.

Elsewhere, Trenton fell to Wildwood for the third time this season in another 1A regional final, 61-36. The Tigers wrap up the season 18-12.

In the Class 3A region semifinals, P.K. Yonge jumped out to a 12-3 start and held off Master’s Academy to advance, 57-45. The Blue Wave take a 16-3 mark into Friday’s region title game at Providence School of Jacksonville.

And in the Class 6A region semis, GHS was dealt a 49-47 loss to Land O’Lakes. The Hurricanes finish the year at 15-8.

