Lake City Police officers arrest two teenagers in connection to shooting

Demontre Paul Ward, 19, and an unnamed juvenile were arrested in connection to a Lake city...
Demontre Paul Ward, 19, and an unnamed juvenile were arrested in connection to a Lake city shooting(CCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers arrested two individuals Wednesday morning in connection with a shooting that happened last year.

LCPD’s criminal investigation division, with the assistance of Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Demontre Paul Ward and an unnamed juvenile accomplice.

On October 8, 2022, LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after gunshots were reported in the area.

Two victims were shot in the incident, one in the shoulder, and one in the wrist.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the crime scene covered three city blocks along Southeast Avalon Avenue. Police interviewed witnesses and secured the area.

Investigators eventually found leads, which led to the arrest of Ward and the unnamed juvenile Wednesday morning.

Both were arrested with charges of attempted murder.

