Missing mother and daughter found safe

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A missing mother and nine-month-old baby in Ocala were found safe.

Ocala police say Sabrena Wakeley, 24, and her child Miley were found Wednesday.

Officers are not releasing where they were found.

The pair went missing on January 5th and were last seen at the Candlewood Suites on West Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala.

Officers say DCF had a court order to take custody of Miley.

