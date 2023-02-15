No. 3 Gator softball team routs JU, 13-2 to reach 4-0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator softball team continued its sizzling start to the season on Tuesday, hammering JU, 13-2 to improve to 4-0 on the young season. The No. 3 Gators have outscored opponents 54-4 and have run-ruled all four foes.

Against the Dolphins, Baylee Goddard launched a three-run homer in the second inning, and Skylar Wallace and Charla Echols went back-to-back an inning later. By then, it was already 8-0.

Walllace collected 4 RBI’s, while Echols and Sam Roe each produced a pair of hits. In the circle, Elizabeth Hightower struck out five batters and allowed just one hit over four innings of work to collect the win.

Florida plays its home opener against JU on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6 p.m. at KSP Stadium.

