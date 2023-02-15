North Central Florida community members honored by Florida Agriculture Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) - Longtime members of the North Central Florida community, John Woeste and Donald Quincey were inducted into the Florida Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Woeste served as Dean of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences for 19 years, and was also the director of the extension service.

Quincey founded the Quincey Cattle Company in Chiefland and served for 12 years on the Suwannee River Water Management District Board.

TRENDING STORY: Semi-truck hauling lumber flips in Levy County on U.S. 27

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.