North Central Florida Congressman appointed to two sub-committees in Congress

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida congressman has been appointed to a pair of powerful sub-committees in Congress.

Mike Waltz of House District 6 announced he will be a member of the Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency & Cyber Sub-Committees of the House Intelligence Committee.

Waltz will sit on the Indo-Pacific and Oversight & Accountability sub-committee in the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

District 6 covers half of Marion County as well as Putnam County.

