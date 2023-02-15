North Central Florida Congressman appointed to two sub-committees in Congress
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:21 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida congressman has been appointed to a pair of powerful sub-committees in Congress.
Mike Waltz of House District 6 announced he will be a member of the Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency & Cyber Sub-Committees of the House Intelligence Committee.
Waltz will sit on the Indo-Pacific and Oversight & Accountability sub-committee in the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
District 6 covers half of Marion County as well as Putnam County.
