Ohio fugitive found hiding in Ocala National Forest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - US Marshals have arrested Matthew Rutter, 29, in Ocala.

Agents with the Florida-Carribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force say he is accused of having sexual contact with a minor for two years in Northeastern Ohio.

They say last July, Rutter fled South and was spotted in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Marshals say they found Rutter hiding in an Astro Van in the Ocala National Forest early Tuesday.

