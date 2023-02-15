Paige’s Kitchen: Mexican Coleslaw

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This recipe works fantastic with any protein that you want to put on the grill. Its almost like a taco salad that turns into slaw.

This recipe is very easy to make and a real crowd pleaser. It packs a tremendous amount of flavor in every bite and is perfect to serve to family and friends. I always at least double this recipe because it is even better the second day. Don’t salt this dish until right before you serve it or the cabbage will become watery.

This is a recipe that you can add your own personal touches to. A skewer of spicy shrimp on top or served on fish tacos will leave everyone asking for seconds. Enjoy!

Ingredients

· 14-ounce bag coleslaw mix

· 1/2 cup red pepper, diced

· 1/2 cup black beans, rinsed and drained

· 1/2 cup frozen corn (thawed)

· 1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro

· 1 jalapeno, seeds removed and finely diced

· 3/4 cup mayo

· 1/4 cup sour cream

· 1/2 package taco seasoning

· 2 Tablespoons lime juice

Instructions

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine coleslaw mix, red pepper, black beans, grilled corn, cilantro, and jalapeño.

2. In a separate small bowl, combine mayo, sour cream, taco seasoning, and lime juice. Taste and adjust to your liking.

3. Add mayo mixture to coleslaw mixture and stir to combine.

4. Refrigerate at least an hour to give the flavors time to meld.

