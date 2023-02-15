P.K. Yonge girls fall in OT of region soccer title game against Bolles, 3-2
Blue Wave fall in region title game after 14-win season
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge girls soccer team dropped a heartbreaker on Tuesday, losing to Bolles, 3-2 in overtime of the Class 3A Region 1 championship at home.
Emma Mansfield and Faith Hardy gave the Blue Wave a 2-0 lead at halftime, but it wasn’t enough against a determined Bolles team that scored a pair of second half goals and one in OT. P.K. Yonge ends its season at 14-5-1, while Bolles is bound for the state semifinals at 15-6-3.
The Blue Wave also fell in last season’s region title game, falling to Providence, 3-2.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.