Plane crashes in Keystone Heights cow pasture, pilot unhurt

Curious cows investigate crashed plane in Keystone Heights
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot narrowly avoided some farm animals while crashing down into a pasture in Keystone Heights on Wednesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a plane headed to North Carolina attempted to land at the Keystone Airport runaway to refuel. The 77-year-old pilot’s GPS malfunctioned bringing him down in a grass pasture.

When the pilot saw cows in the flight path, he began breaking the aircraft to avoid hitting the animals. The plane skidded on the grass and clipped upside down.

The Port St. Lucie man was not hurt in the crash.

