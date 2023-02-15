Queen of Peace Academy students show off professional skills at TV20 for Amazing Shake competition

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 had the honor of judging Queen of Peace Academy school students’ professional skills as they competed in the Amazing Shake.

On Wednesday, five middle school students visited the television station to be judged on their professional skills. Each student had the opportunity to sit behind the anchor desk and try their hand at reporting the news.

Afterward, students showed off their conversational skills as they discussed topics including spotting fake news, developing journalist instincts, and staying relevant in the digital age.

The students got a tour of the station and even met a former Queen of Peace student Christian Fallo, a digital sales assistant at TV20.

Three students will advance to the debate stage of the competition.

