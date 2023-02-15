State gives GRU $22.5M grant to expand wastewater treatment facility capacity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of Gainesville Regional Utilities’ wastewater treatment facilities is getting a major upgrade thanks to a more than $22 million grant from the state.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection awarded GRU money from the Wastewater Grant Program to improve the Main Street Water Reclamation Facility. The project will allow the facility to expand its capacity from 7.5 million gallons per day to 10 million gallons per day.

Officials say the project is necessary to accommodate for growth in the community. It works in conjunction with Sweetwater Wetlands Park to improve water quality and to provide a source of clean water to Paynes Prairie.

The project begins construction in 2024.

GRU received the second-largest grant given out by the state. In total, more than $240 million was allocated to fund 36 wastewater-related projects.

“We are grateful to Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for providing this funding to help us in this important project to protect water quality,” said GRU General Manager Tony Cunningham. “This project helps ensure that we can continue to provide safe and reliable utility services while also benefiting the environment.”

Gainesville city commissioners were scheduled to hold a special meeting to discuss GRU debt on Wednesday.

