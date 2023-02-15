State gives GRU $22.5M grant to expand wastewater treatment facility capacity

Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU)
Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of Gainesville Regional Utilities’ wastewater treatment facilities is getting a major upgrade thanks to a more than $22 million grant from the state.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection awarded GRU money from the Wastewater Grant Program to improve the Main Street Water Reclamation Facility. The project will allow the facility to expand its capacity from 7.5 million gallons per day to 10 million gallons per day.

TRENDING: Harvey Ward delivers first State of the City speech as Mayor

Officials say the project is necessary to accommodate for growth in the community. It works in conjunction with Sweetwater Wetlands Park to improve water quality and to provide a source of clean water to Paynes Prairie.

The project begins construction in 2024.

GRU received the second-largest grant given out by the state. In total, more than $240 million was allocated to fund 36 wastewater-related projects.

RELATED: Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU

“We are grateful to Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for providing this funding to help us in this important project to protect water quality,” said GRU General Manager Tony Cunningham. “This project helps ensure that we can continue to provide safe and reliable utility services while also benefiting the environment.”

Gainesville city commissioners were scheduled to hold a special meeting to discuss GRU debt on Wednesday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Amazing Shake competitors join TV20 staff behind the anchor desk
Queen of Peace Academy students show off professional skills at TV20 for Amazing Shake competition
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The cost from the hurricane has risen to over $1 billion dollars.
What's Growing On: Updated Hurricane Ian Agricultural Impacts
VIDEO: Bradford County deputy rushes into burning building to save people trapped inside