VIDEO: Bradford County deputy rushes into burning building to save people trapped inside

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is praising a deputy who rushed into a burning building in Starke to save two people inside on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies and Starke Police Department officers responded to a home on Epperson Street at 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in smoke and flames were coming out of the roof.

Officer J. Raulerson tried to force open the front door when Deputy Robert Malley, a former fire medic, kicked in the door and ran inside. He helped a woman on the ground floor get out of the home. She told him that another person was upstairs.

Malley ran went door to door until he found the room where another female person was trapped inside. Malley could hear her yelling from the other side and coached her to unlock the door. She was then escorted outside.

All the occupants of the home were medically cleared and had no major injuries.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office stated, “Thanks to Deputy Robert Malley and the immediate swift actions of all the first responders involved, there were no casualties resulting from this horrifying event.”

